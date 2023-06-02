Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

