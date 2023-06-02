Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 100,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8 %

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $38.19. 227,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

