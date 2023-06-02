Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 696 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Up 3.5 %

AXP stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.59. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

