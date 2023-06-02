Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $279.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,993. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.08.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

