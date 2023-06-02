Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.8 %

Citigroup stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 5,431,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,237,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

