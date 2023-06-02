Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. 9,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,923. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $713.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

