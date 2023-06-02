Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $15,361,500. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.58 on Friday, reaching $547.54. 422,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 277.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.76 and a 200 day moving average of $438.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.58.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

