Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.25. 491,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,448. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.14.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,185. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

