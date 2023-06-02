Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.02. 1,390,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

