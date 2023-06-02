Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.05. 1,431,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,264. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

