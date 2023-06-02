Piper Sandler Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $23.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Samsara Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,775,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,575,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,775,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,444 shares in the company, valued at $21,575,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,272.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock valued at $102,000,530. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

