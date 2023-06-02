Pitcairn Co. Acquires 92 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

