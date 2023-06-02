Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.