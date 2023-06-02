Pitcairn Co. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

