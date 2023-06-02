Pitcairn Co. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

