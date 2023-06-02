Pitcairn Co. Has $330,000 Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIV. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 650,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.96 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $764.11 million, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.