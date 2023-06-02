Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

