Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PERI. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 52,966 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 708,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Perion Network Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
