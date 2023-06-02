Pitcairn Co. Purchases 146 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,857,000 after purchasing an additional 60,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 36,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $97.61 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $102.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

