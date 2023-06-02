Pitcairn Co. Purchases 2,238 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

