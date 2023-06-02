Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,163 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cambium Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.