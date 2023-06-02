Pitcairn Co. Sells 200 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 3.6 %

KALU stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $104.64.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.