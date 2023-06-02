Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $103,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Pool by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Insider Activity

Pool Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $313.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.44. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

