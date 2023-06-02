PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PCH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. 382,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,242. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $53.27.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

