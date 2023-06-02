PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.9 %
PCH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. 382,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,242. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $53.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
