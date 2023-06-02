Premier Miton Group plc (PMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on August 4th

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

PMI stock opened at GBX 83.44 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Premier Miton Group has a one year low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The stock has a market cap of £131.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.20.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Premier Miton Group

In other news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total value of £20,125.26 ($24,870.56). In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 75,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.29), for a total value of £78,157.04 ($96,585.57). Also, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £20,125.26 ($24,870.56). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,979 shares of company stock worth $29,919,008. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.