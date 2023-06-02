Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Chardan Capital

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.25. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Presto Automation Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of PRST stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRST. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Presto Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Presto Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Presto Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Presto Automation by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

