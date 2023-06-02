ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.28. ProFrac shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 140,772 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4.75.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,358.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 61,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $717,378.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,849,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,855,046.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,358.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,215,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,421,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.