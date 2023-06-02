ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Down to $27.01

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $26.45. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 1,730,431 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDOW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 400.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

