Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases 391,211 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,211 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 5.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Copart worth $47,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Copart by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,403,000 after buying an additional 2,098,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Copart by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after buying an additional 2,034,779 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 over the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,903. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

