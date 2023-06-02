Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $27.53

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $28.88. Prudential shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 102,431 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.63) to GBX 1,850 ($22.86) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.63) to GBX 1,700 ($21.01) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.04) to GBX 1,550 ($19.15) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $12,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.