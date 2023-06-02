Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $27.53

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $28.88. Prudential shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 102,431 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.63) to GBX 1,850 ($22.86) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.63) to GBX 1,700 ($21.01) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.04) to GBX 1,550 ($19.15) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.00.
Prudential Stock Up 5.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.
Prudential Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $12,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
