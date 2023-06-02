PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Shares Down 5.1%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk is engaged in the development, distribution, and trading of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following divisions: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The Prescription Pharmaceutical division offers generic drugs, branded generics, and licensed drugs, which are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

