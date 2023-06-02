Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Raised by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.95. 92,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,260. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

