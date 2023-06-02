Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman Sells 3,776 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,776 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $43,348.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,335. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $24.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,432,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

