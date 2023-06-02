Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

NYSE SCHW opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

