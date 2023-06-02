Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 2.6 %

QUAD stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

In other news, CFO Anthony Staniak purchased 17,403 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares in the company, valued at $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

See Also

