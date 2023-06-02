Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 23.4 %

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 385,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $864.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

