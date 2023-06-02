QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) versus Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Critical Analysis

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $2.98 million 217.40 -$17.33 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -6.68

Analyst Recommendations

Amprius Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amprius Technologies and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuantumScape 2 1 0 0 1.33

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 78.65%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.51%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies N/A -33.42% -13.59% QuantumScape N/A -31.38% -28.16%

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

