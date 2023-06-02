R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.22

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.22 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.06). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 87.75 ($1.08), with a volume of 0 shares.

R.E.A. Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.11. The firm has a market cap of £39.23 million, a P/E ratio of 298.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About R.E.A.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 75,000 hectares. It is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

