Ramius Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. FOX comprises about 0.3% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

