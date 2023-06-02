Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.71 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $44.71 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,350,444 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

