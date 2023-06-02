Raymond James Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.84.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$10.04. 1,433,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.