Raymond James Trims BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Target Price to C$124.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Shares of DOOO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 65,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

