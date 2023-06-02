Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $59.24 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53.

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

