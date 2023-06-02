Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.89

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.89 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.58). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.58), with a volume of 43,692 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.89. The stock has a market cap of £201.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

