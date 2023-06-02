Redd Hugh Purchases 1,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Director Redd Hugh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $14,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,236.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,519. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

