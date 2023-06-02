ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.83 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $4,072.77 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00348488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018620 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003717 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

