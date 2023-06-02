REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.02

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 897356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
