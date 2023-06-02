Ren Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $74.65 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

