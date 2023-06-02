Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 397.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $222,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BDX traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.17. 824,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,655. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average is $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

