Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $419.43 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 243,115.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,403,617 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $419,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,985,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $614,112,000 after buying an additional 125,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.99. 117,284,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,080,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,458,261 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

